Heavy rain, gusty winds sweep S'pore from west to east again, this time on Friday night

Singapore was lashed by heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday night, Sep. 20

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued an advisory at 10:19pm stating: "Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapore between 11pm and 1am the next day."

The squall swept past Singapore in about 90 minutes.

The wet weather coincided with the first night of Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix 2024.

The inclement weather was reminiscent of the wet weather event on Tuesday night, Sep. 17, which swept across Singapore from west to east.

According to NEA, the storm that night made landfall at about 7pm, which promptly felled trees islandwide and took 45 minutes to pass over Singapore.

A tree fell along Beach Road near the Ophir Flyover, causing a traffic congestion.

The road was unpassable for about 20 minutes before passersby got out to move the tree to clear a path on the right-most lane.

In a Sep. 16 media advisory, the Meteorological Service Singapore said Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days in the second fortnight of September 2024.

More rainfall is also forecast towards the last week of the month, with thundery showers expected on most afternoons.

Top photo via NEA