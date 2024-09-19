300 trees in S'pore affected by Sep. 17 Sumatra Squall: NParks

Over 300 trees were affected by heavy winds and rains when Singapore experienced a Sumatra Squall on the evening of Sep. 17, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.

Boardwalk closed

NParks said in a statement that it was alerted to several incidents across Singapore and the majority of the affected trees involved snapped branches.

More serious cases included a tree that fell across the boardwalk at MacRitchie Nature Trail's Chemperai Boardwalk.

Several pieces of the wooden flooring and a sign board were seen dislodged.

Staff and contractors worked overnight to clear the obstructions, NParks added, and the affected portions of the boardwalk were cordoned off for inspection and repairs.

As a result of the damage, NParks said the boardwalk would be closed from Sep. 18 onwards for repair works.

Visitors should use the Lornie Trail instead.

Parklife

Trees in other parks were also affected, with one Mothership reader sharing photos they had taken of trees that were uprooted or damaged by the squall.

In other areas, trees and branches had fallen on roads, requiring drivers to band together to remove debris.

NParks advised members of the public to avoid entering parks, nature reserves, and forested areas during and after bad weather.

Instead, members of the public should seek cover at the nearest shelter available, and park visitors should adhere to nature area's opening hours, as well as staying on designated trails.

People affected by fallen trees on public property can report the incident via the OneService mobile app, or if the case is urgent, they can call NParks' helpline at 1800-471-7300.

Top image via Amaranthine Photos/ Facebook