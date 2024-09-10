Back

Heavy road traffic expected at S'pore Sports Hub on Sep. 12 for Papal Mass

Singapore Sports Hub advised those visiting to take public transport on the day.

Amber Tay | September 10, 2024, 03:19 PM

Heavy traffic is expected at the Singapore Sports Hub area amid the Papal Mass on Sep. 12.

Pope Francis, 87, will be visiting Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13, 2024, where he will hold a Papal Mass at the National Stadium.

Heavy road traffic

Visitors who require private hire or personal car transport should arrive early as heavy road traffic and delays are to be expected, said Singapore Sports Hub.

The car park can only be accessed through Car Park D, where vehicles will undergo police security checks.

There will be limited parking spaces available, Singapore Sports Hub added.

Singapore Sports Hub strongly advised people visiting the area on that day to take public transport, such as bus or MRT.

Re-entry into the National Stadium is not allowed for the Papal Mass

Singapore Sports Hub also noted that re-entry into the stadium will not be allowed.

Amenities such as water dispensers and restrooms are provided in the stadium.

Food and beverage options will also be provided at the concession stands within the venue.

Those who require assistance can approach volunteers wearing yellow and white striped T-shirts, the hub added.

Visitors are encouraged to travel light and only bring essential items for a hassle-free entry into the National Stadium as deposit services will not be available.

A full livestream will also be played for those unable to attend the Papal Mass in person.

Multiple venues closed

The 100PLUS Promenade will be closed from 10:30pm onwards on Sep. 11 to Sep. 12.

Splash-N-Surf, the Skate Park, and Hard Courts will also be closed on Sep. 12.

The list of closed venues and their timings can be found here.

38 years ago since the Pope last visited Singapore

The last time a Pope visited Singapore was 38 years ago, when Pope St John Paul II visited on Nov. 20, 1986.

"It is my hope that this visit of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will bring renewed fervour to all Catholics in Singapore, uniting them in faith and mission, especially in these most challenging of times," said Cardinal William Goh, the Archbishop of Singapore.

Top image via Singapore Sports Hub and Vatican News/Facebook

