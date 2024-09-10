Ryan Seacrest makes 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting debut

Ryan Seacrest made his "Wheel of Fortune" hosting debut on Sep. 9 (U.S. time), marking the first time a new host has appeared on the popular American television game show.

Previous host Pat Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023.

His final episode was aired on Jun. 7.

"A dream job": Seacrest

"I still can't believe my luck, being here with you tonight, to continue this legacy of this incredible show," Seacrest said during the show's opening sequence, calling his new role a "dream job".

Before becoming the new co-host of "Wheel of Fortune", Seacrest presented on numerous shows, including "American Idol", "American Top 40", "Live with Kelly and Ryan", and "On Air with Ryan Seacrest".

Seacrest added:

"I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. I’m just so grateful to be invited in."

The 49-year-old also acknowledged he had "some very big shoes to fill", with Sajak having won four Emmy Awards for best game show host.

Apart from the obvious new face, the "wheel of fortune" also had an upgrade featuring a more modern, sleek design with golden wheels and spokes, The Associated Press reported.

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023

"Wheel of Fortune" was previously hosted by Pat Sajak, 77, and Vanna White, 67.

Sajak and White have been one of television’s most iconic duos since they started working on “Wheel of Fortune” together in 1982 when the show first aired in syndication.

The duo has co-hosted over 8,000 episodes for more than 40 years, with White extending her contract in September through the 2025-2026 season.

"Wheel of Fortune" was the highest-rated show in all of syndicated television for 26 years, averaging over 30 million viewers each week, before being dethroned in 2010.

Top image via @ryanseacrest/Instagram