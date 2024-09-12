Back

Pope Francis greets well-wishers in the morning in Punggol

The earliest well-wisher arrived and waited for the Pope since 6:30am.

Belmont Lay | September 12, 2024, 10:06 AM

Pope Francis kicked off his second day in Singapore bright and early by greeting a crowd of about 100 well-wishers in Punggol.

Well-wishers showed up as early as 6:30am to catch a glimpse of the Holy See, who was on his way to the Parliament House to receive an official welcome together with his Papal delegation.

The earliest well-wisher, who did not live in the estate, showed up at around 6:30am, while some others arrived in private hire vehicles.

One family even made signs.

@mothershipsg Pope Francis was on his way to the Parliament House to receive an official welcome together with his Papal delegation. #sgnews #tiktoksg #fypsg #popefrancis ♬ original sound - Mothership

Crowd cheers

The crowd cheered as the motorcade passed by just before 8:40am.

Many held up their mobile phones to record the scene of the Pope riding in the front passenger seat of a Hyundai Ioniq 5, with the window rolled down.

In response, he waved at the crowd, who called out, "Papa Francesco."

Those who showed up likely anticipated the interaction with the head of the Vatican to be fleeting.

However, less than 50m of travelling out of Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue, the car the Pope was in, stopped.

This prompted the crowd to throng the car as the security detail, consisting of the police and the Pope's own team, kept well-wishers at bay.

One woman managed to speak to the Pope face-to-face.

The woman in her 20s later told Mothership, while wiping away her tears, that she wished the Pope a long life and that she was touched that he said something to her — even though she could not quite understand what he said to her due to the language barrier.

She also revealed she passed a cross from her mother to the Pope.

