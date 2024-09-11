Back

Pope Francis is in S'pore for 3 days. Here are the places he'll be visiting.

Tharun Suresh | September 11, 2024, 03:23 PM

Pope Francis touched down in Singapore at Changi Airport at 2:51pm on Sep. 11.

The last time a pontiff visited Singapore was back in 1986.

Here is the Pope's itinerary for his three-day visit in Singapore, from Sep. 11 to 13, 2024.

 

Sep. 11: Changi Airport, Jurassic Mile

2:51pm: Pope Francis arrived at Changi Airport, with Vatican staff and officials.

Volunteers organised a welcome for him at Jurassic Mile:

Sep. 12: Parliament House, NUS, National Stadium

9am: Pope Francis will receive an official welcome together with his Papal delegation at the Parliament House.

Both President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will meet with Pope Francis.

10:30am: A meeting will be held at the University Cultural Centre, at the National University of Singapore, with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

2pm: Mass presided by the Pope will be held at the National Stadium.

Sep. 13: Saint Theresa's Home, CJC, departure

9:15am: People Francis will be visiting a group of the sick and elderly at Saint Theresa's Home.

This closed-door event will only be for residents of St Theresa’s Home, as well as residents of St Joseph’s Home and Villa Francis Home for the Aged.

10am: An interreligious dialogue will be held between the Pope and youths in a closed-door event at Catholic Junior College. The dialogue is also hosted by youths from different religions.

11:20am: Pope Francis will depart Singapore at Changi Airport.

Top photo from Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore/YouTube.

