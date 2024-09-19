Back

Drunk man, 37, who visited MBS casino & pooped on floor, fined S$400

He couldn't find a toilet as he was drunk.

Daniel Seow | September 19, 2024, 05:10 PM

After drinking heavily, a construction worker visited the casino at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to gamble.

He then left the casino, squatted and defecated on the floor of The Shoppes at MBS in October 2023.

Left casino drunk, pooped on MBS floor

The court heard that the man, Ramu Chinnarasa, a 37-year-old Indian national, was on a work permit in Singapore at the time of the incident.

On Oct. 29, 2023, Ramu drank three bottles of hard liquor.

While heavily intoxicated, he entered the casino at MBS at about 3:48am to gamble.

At about 5:17am, Ramu left the casino and wanted to relieve himself.

But as he was still intoxicated, he was unable to locate a toilet.

So he took off his pants, squatted, and defecated on the floor next to a Japanese restaurant at the entrance of The Shoppes at MBS.

The location was accessible by the public and was not a place for "sanitary convenience", the prosecutor said.

Didn't tell anyone

Court documents noted that Ramu did not tell anyone about his actions, or remove the faeces from the ground.

Instead, he went outside and lay on a stone bench outside MBS until 11am, as he was feeling giddy.

Subsequently, he returned to his dormitory in Kranji.

However, footage of Ramu defecating on the MBS ground had already started circulating online.

Arrested when trying to re-enter casino

At about 4:33pm, a member of the security team at MBS came across one such video posted to Facebook and alerted his supervisor.

After this was confirmed via CCTV footage, a police report was lodged that night on the matter.

Ramu himself left Singapore on Oct. 31, 2023, but returned sometime later.

On Jun. 4, he tried to re-enter the MBS casino, but MBS security stopped him, identifying him as an "undesirable guest".

Ramu was arrested by the police that afternoon.

'Don't do this in public': Judge

The prosecution asked for a fine of between S$400 to S$500 for Ramu, noting that he defecated in public for about 10 minutes, "which is a not insignificant amount of time".

The prosecution also noted that Ramu had not cleaned up after himself or informed anyone of his actions.

If not for the fact that his offence was filmed and discovered by MBS security, his faeces could have been left in the open "for an extended period of time" in a public shopping mall with heavy foot traffic, the prosecution added.

"The damage to public cleanliness is significant in the present case."

Ramu appeared in court on Sep. 19 and pleaded guilty to one count of defecating in a public place, CNA reported.

He pleaded for leniency for the lowest fine.

In response, the judge asked him, "Do you know how to get a low fine? Don't do this in public. Better still, don't get yourself so drunk that this happens."

The judge eventually sentenced him to a S$400 fine.

