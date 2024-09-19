Back

Police called to Tan Kiat How's Meet-the-People session at Bedok after resident turned aggressive

Matthias Ang | September 19, 2024, 11:01 PM

Events

The police were called to a Meet-the-People session after a resident reportedly turned aggressive on Sep. 16.

The incident happened at a session held by People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How in Bedok.

In a video posted by him on TikTok on Sep. 17, Tan said:

"Sometimes you see such cases at MPS where one of the residents (gets) more aggressive and can be a little bit more violent."

@tankiathow It was unfortunate that the police had to be called to #MPS today when a resident became a little more aggressive. We always do our best to help #KampongChaiChee residents, but some things are beyond our control. Let’s work towards mutual respect and ensure MPS remains a safe space for both residents and volunteers. #caringeastcoast ♬ Future - Official Sound Studio

In response to Mothership's queries, the police replied that they received a call for assistance at Block 408 Bedok North Avenue 2 on Sep. 16, at 8:50pm.

The police added that prior to their arrival, the man who was allegedly of concern had left the scene.

Some things are beyond what the MP can do

Tan added that while MPs will always try their best to help residents, there are some things beyond what they can do.

One example of something they cannot do is writing to a government agency to demand that it offer a job to a person, he said.

"But we can facilitate and make sure that opportunities are available for our residents," he added. Tan then ended his video by calling on the public to make Meet-the-People sessions a safe space for volunteers.

The police said they are currently looking into the matter.

Not the first time a resident became aggressive at a Meet-the-People session

This is not the first time that a resident has turned aggressive at a Meet-the-People session.

Previously in April 2018, Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng was assaulted at a session.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called to the scene and the assailant was apprehended.

He was subsequently sentenced to three months in prison, according to The Straits Times.

Top screenshot via TKH/TikTok

