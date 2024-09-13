Person queues 3 hours in advance at Uncle Roger's new restaurant grand opening in KL, M'sia

An eager fan queued three hours for Malaysian comedian Uncle Roger's egg fried rice ahead of his restaurant’s grand opening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Uncle Roger, whose real name is Nigel Ng, is a comedian known for his roasts of people's attempts at cooking Asian food.

He opened his first restaurant "Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger" at Pavilion KL on Sep. 11, 2024.

One university student told Malay Mail that he waited three hours before opening time just to try the fried rice.

Queued 3 hours

The 22-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Sugi, said he reached at 9:50am to queue.

That was "way before" the mall's opening time and three hours before the restaurant's grand opening at 1pm.

His efforts were rewarded with him being first in line.

“I have a class at 2pm which is why I wanted to be the first (in the queue),” he explained.

The student said he was hoping to get a photo with Uncle Roger as well.

His friends, however, did not join him in his quest as they were daunted by the potential crowd and waiting time.

Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger

In a YouTube video on Jul. 1, Ng had teased that he would be opening his first restaurant, describing it as a “little secret just for loyal niece and nephew watching”.

The 33-year-old shot to fame in 2020 after a video of him critiquing a BBC segment on cooking egg fried rice in his Uncle Roger persona went viral.

How's his fried rice?

After roasting others for their cooking of egg fried rice, expectations are undoubtedly high for Uncle Roger's very own egg fried rice.

So what's the verdict?

The fried rice is "tasty" and "not bad", according to a food review by a TikTok user @palingsteady, reported The Sun.

“There is strong umami and MSG flavour but not enough wok hei. Maybe because it’s the first day, the chef is nervous,” the TikTok user said.

He also made a jab at the price, saying he needed to get a promotion at his job first before eating at the restaurant again.

“But I see Uncle Roger as a very hardworking person. He was even stressed. Yet he was still humble and not arrogant to the crowd,” he added.

Top photo from fuiyohitsuncleroger/TikTok