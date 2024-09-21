Back

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng seen at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 talking to race driver

He's listed as a witness for the upcoming corruption trial of former Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Matthias Ang | September 21, 2024, 01:22 PM

Events

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng, 80, was seen interacting with a Formula 1 (F1) driver on Sep. 19, 2024, amid the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024.

The event will be held over three days from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2024.

Previously, in 2023, Ong made headlines for being involved in the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation of former transport minister S Iswaran.

Ong is also one of many witnesses listed for Iswaran's criminal trial, which is due to begin on Sep. 24, 2024.

Photographed with F1 driver

Ong, who was wearing a white collared shirt, was seen interacting with Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo at the F1 Pit Building.

Arrested amidst CPIB probe

Ong was previously arrested on the same day as Iswaran on Jul. 11, 2023.

He was asked to provide information regarding his interactions with the minister.

Iswaran was charged in court.

On Ong, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) had said they would decide again after the proceedings into Iswaran concluded.

The first tranche of Iswaran's trial is slated to run from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2024, and is due to be heard in the High Court.

Longtime ties to F1

Ong is behind the Formula One (F1) night races in Singapore.

Leveraging on his friendship with the F1 boss Bernie Eccleston, Ong helped close the deal to bring the F1 race to Singapore after a year of negotiations in 2007.

In October 2022, Singapore once again hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix after the Singapore GP, backed by Ong and the Singapore Tourism Board.

They secured the franchise to host the race for another seven years through 2028.

As of 2022, Ong and his wife were also ranked the 24th richest people in Singapore, estimated by Forbes to have a combined net worth of US$1.75 billion (S$2.3 billion).

