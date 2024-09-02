Joey Yung, Joker Xue, Kit Chan, Wang Leehom & more performing at S'pore Mandopop festival from Oct. 19-20

One Love Asia Festival will return to Singapore and take place at the Padang from 6pm to 10pm on Oct. 19 and 20, 2024.

Attendees of this year's music festival can look forward to performances staged by 10 groups of local and international artistes, as well as two local opening acts, over the two-day event, according to Sistic.

These artistes include Joey Yung, Joker Xue, Kit Chan, and Wang Leehom, and each artiste will be performing for around 40 minutes.

The upcoming event is the third edition of the One Love Asia Festival.

The line-up in 2023 included Hebe Tien, Lala Hsu, and A-Lin.

Ticket info

Attendees of the music festival can select from two types of day passes: single-day general admission (S$188) and single-day premium admission (S$228).

Premium admission pass holders will gain an up-close view of their favourite artistes on stage, according to Sistic.

OCBC card holders can purchase their tickets via the OCBC pre-sale, which will commence at 11am on Sep. 4 (Wednesday) and end at 11pm on Sep. 5 (Thursday).

Public sale will start at 11am on Sep. 6 (Friday).

Tickets can be purchased through Sistic's website, mobile app, and hotline at + 65 6348 5555.

