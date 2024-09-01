OCBC digital banking restored after some users reported disruption on Sep. 1, bank apologises

OCBC's internet and mobile banking services were unavailable for some users following a disruption lasting several hours on Sep. 1.

In an updated Facebook post, the bank announced that it had restored the services at 3:22pm, and apologised to affected customers.

Down since around 11:50am

OCBC first confirmed the disruption at 11:50am on Sep. 1.

The bank acknowledged that users may have difficulty accessing its online banking services but assured that its card products and ATMs had not been affected.

A second update issued at 12:33pm stated that the services were being "progressively restored", and affected users were advised to try logging in again.

OCBC also assured users that their monies remained safe and confirmed that no personal data had been compromised.

At 3:22pm, the bank said in a final update within the post that its online banking services had been restored "since earlier this afternoon" and advised users to try logging in again if they were unsuccessful previously.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused," the bank wrote, thanking users for their patience and understanding.

Users who commented on the post lamented the incident, with some claiming that they had been unable to use the services since the morning of Sep. 1.

Another user claimed that logging in to the online banking service via SingPass had worked for him, but "loads very slow".

The bank did not disclose the cause of the disruption.

OCBC previously had a similar disruption to its online banking services in November 2023, with the bank citing it as an "intermittent technical issue".

Top photo via OCBC/Facebook