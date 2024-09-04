India PM Modi in S'pore for official visit till Sep. 5, thanks supporters for 'vibrant welcome'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Singapore from Sep. 4 to 5 for an official visit.

He was invited by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who hosted a meal for Modi at the Istana on Sep. 4.

He is also slated to begin official meetings with other Singapore leaders on Sep. 5.

Received "vibrant" welcome

Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, is on a two-country trip which includes Brunei.

This marks his fifth visit to Singapore, and his first official overseas trip since his party recorded a victory in the India general election, securing his third term in power.

Upon his visit, Modi was greeted by enthusiastic supporters, many of whom he directly engaged with.

His visit was also commemorated with a slew of cultural performances, and he was also seen partaking in a drum performance.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), he thanked Singapore for the "vibrant welcome".

Thank you Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant. pic.twitter.com/pd0My1x17l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

Modi also met PM Wong for a meal at the Istana on Sep. 4 to "catch up", according to a post on the latter's X account.

Welcome PM @narendramodi to Singapore! Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6ceCrKwbAF — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) September 4, 2024

To meet President Tharman, SM Lee and ESM Goh

Modi is expected to kickstart his official meetings on Sep. 5.

According to a media release by the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He will also meet with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong (SM Lee) and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong separately.

Other business

Modi will also be taking part in a business roundtable with Singaporean business leaders, organised by the Singapore Business Federation.

He will engage with Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem players, students from Singapore in the India Ready Talent Programme, and the Odisha World Skills Center interns in Singapore companies.

Modi is joined by India Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other India government officials.

Top photo via Lawrence Wong/X