McDonald's S'pore giving out 100 McGriddles tote bags to those who buy the most McGriddles by Sep. 18

In August, McDonalds gave out 100 McGriddles jackets to the top 100 most dedicated McGriddles fans.

The top 100 fans with the most breakfast McGriddles bought through the McDonald's app received the coveted jacket.

Those who missed out on the jacket now stand a chance to win McGriddles tote bags.

A collaboration between McDonalds and streetwear brand SBTG, the promotion will take place from Sep. 5 to 18 during breakfast hours only.

Here's how to cop a piece:

Buy any McGriddles meal via the McDonald's app The top 100 fans with the most breakfast McGriddles meal purchases win a tote bag each.

Terms and conditions

Here are some terms and conditions to keep in mind whilst participating.

Purchases of a McGriddles 2X Value Meal will be counted as two McGriddles meals.

The promotion will be applied exclusively to meals and excludes à la carte purchases.

What happens when multiple participants have the same number of purchases to come in at the 100th position?

The jacket recipients will then be selected based on the timestamp of their purchase. The earliest purchaser will take precedence.

Orders placed through self-ordering kiosks, front counters, foodPanda or GrabFood are not eligible for the promotion.

Finally, merchandise collection will take place at McDonald's Singapore headquarters.

Winners will be notified via email one week after the promotion period ends with more details on merchandise collection.

Top photo via McGriddles X SBTG