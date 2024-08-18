McDonald's S'pore giving out 100 McGriddles jackets to people who buy the most McGriddles by Aug. 21

As you all know, McGriddles is back.

What you might not know is that it has brought some new drip.

McGriddles has collaborated with streetwear brand SBTG to give away 100 jackets to "the more hardcore McGriddles fans".

The top 100 fans with the most breakfast McGriddles bought through the McDonald's app will receive the coveted jacket.

The promotion period will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21, 2024.

Here's how to cop a piece:

Buy as many breakfast McGriddles meals via the McDonald's app from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21. The top 100 fans with the most breakfast McGriddles meal purchases win a jacket each.

You can even view how well your competitors are doing via a leaderboard on the McDonald's app.

Terms and conditions

Purchases of a McGriddles 2X Value Meal will be counted as two McGriddles meals.

The promotion will be applied exclusively to meals and excludes à la carte purchases.

What happens when multiple participants have the same number of purchases to come in at the 100th position?

The jacket recipients will then be selected based on the timestamp of their purchase. The earliest purchaser will take precedence.

Orders placed through self-ordering kiosks, front counters, FoodPanda or GrabFood are not eligible for the promotion.

Finally, merchandise collection will take place at McDonald's Singapore Headquarters. Winners will be notified via email one week after the promotion period ends with more details on merchandise collection.

Top photo via McGriddles X SBTG