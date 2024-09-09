Back

Man, 41, charged with murdering woman, 48, at Maxwell Food Centre

He faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

Ruth Chai | September 09, 2024, 11:57 AM

A 41-year-old man was charged on Sep. 8 with murdering a 48-year-old woman at Maxwell Food Centre.

Chinese national Wu Tao, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, allegedly committed the crime inside a hawker stall named Dao Xiang Ju between 10:25pm and 10:53pm on Sep. 6, CNA reported.

He later informed officers that he had stabbed a woman.

The woman, Tan Kamonwan, was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Both knew each other

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties were known to each other.

Shin Min Daily News reported that both the man and the victim had known each other from working at Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre.

Tan ran a Thai food stall, while Wu worked as an assistant at the adjacent vegetarian food stall.

They were described to have a good relationship with each other, talking and eating together in their spare time.

They jointly opened the stall at Maxwell Food Centre together.

Tan was older than Wu, and they both had their respective families.

Wu reportedly has a daughter in primary school. Tan was married and had a son and a daughter.

The argument that led to Tan's death was purportedly about money, Shin Min reported.

Wu faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

He will return to court on Sep. 27.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

