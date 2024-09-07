Back

Man, 41, arrested for alleged murder of woman, 48, at Maxwell Food Centre

The man will be charged with murder on Sep. 8.

Keyla Supharta | September 07, 2024, 04:06 PM

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 48-year-old woman.

The man was arrested at 1:36am on Sep. 7, at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre after telling officers that he had stabbed a woman, according to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Officers were then dispatched to a food centre along Kadayanallur Street, where Maxwell Food Centre is located.

There, they found the 48-year-old woman lying motionless.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Suspected of having financial disputes

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, both parties are food vendors at Maxwell Food Centre, and had a dispute related to money.

Zaobao reported that the victim is believed to have been dragged to the suspect's food stall, where she was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife.

The knife was then thrown into a trash can.

A cleaner called the police when they saw the deceased in the stall.

Charged in court with murder

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 8 with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via DAE HUN Lee/Google Maps

