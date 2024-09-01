Back

K-pop star Rain dines at tze char restaurant in Alexandra Village

He knows what's up.

Ruth Chai | September 01, 2024, 11:22 AM

Veteran K-pop star Rain paid a visit to Keng Eng Kee Seafood, a tze char restaurant in Alexandra Village.

The "It's Raining" singer was in Singapore for a series of events, including a performance at Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

On Aug. 31, Keng Eng Kee Seafood's head chef and co-owner Wayne Liew took to TikTok to post clips of the occasion.

@chefzwayneliew @rain.xix in the house ! Thank you for coming to @kengengkee #korean #koreancelebrity #singapore #kekseafood #kektampinessafra #kekpunggolsafra @PAULnKEK ♬ It′s Raining - Rain

Rain, clad in all-white, was escorted by several of his staff, some of whom were carrying vlog-style cameras.

They ordered a spread of dishes, and were served by Paul Liew, the other Liew brother and co-owner of Keng Eng Kee's family business.

Photo via chefzwayneliew/Tiktok

Rain also gave Wayne a handshake and pat on the back as he left the establishment.

Photo via chefzwayneliew/Tiktok

Keng Eng Kee popular among Koreans

Once considered a "hidden gem" even amongst local foodies, Keng Eng Kee Seafood has slowly become more reputable amongst locals and tourists alike.

Ballad singer Sung Si Kyung highlighted the place in a Youtube video.

He feasted on various foods, including cereal prawns, chilli crab, and fish head curry.

Proudly proclaiming fish head curry as his "number one" dish there, he urged his fans to patronise the shop.

Photo via Sung Si Kyung/Youtube

Top photo via chefzwayneliew/Tiktok

