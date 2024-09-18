Jet Li attends Tibetan Buddhist event in S'pore

China-born Singaporean actor Jet Li was spotted at a Tibetan Buddhist event in Singapore on Sep. 15.

Li, 61, attended the second day of the Thousand Armed Avalokiteshvara Grand Puja event held at Marina Bay Sands, according to a Facebook post by event organiser Drikung Kagyu (Singapore) OM Centre on Sep. 17.

Seen praying and performing rituals

According to a separate post by the organiser on Jun. 17, the two-day ceremony entailed Buddhist teachings and practices such as Zen meditation.

It was also led and attended by Tibetan Buddhist Master, Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche.

At the event, Li was seen praying and performing a ritual with a monk.

He also engaged with the Drikung Kyabgon.

He was also seen meditating among other devotees.

A devout Buddhist, Li had also documented his recent religious journey on social media.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 5, he shared that he had gone on a pilgrimage to Lhasa, China with his two daughters, Jane and Jada.

Top photos via Drikung Kagyu (Singapore) OM Centre/Facebook