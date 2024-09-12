Pope Francis welcomed at National Stadium with 'Kallang Wave', tours stadium on Popemobile buggy

Pope Francis is at the National Stadium to hold a Holy Mass on Sep. 12.

Held as part of his three-day papal visit to Singapore, the Mass kicked off at 5:15pm and saw around 50,000 attendees including members of the Catholic community.

Attendees flock early, some held up placards

Mothership observed attendees in the area from as early as 11:45am.

Long snaking queues were spotted as around 50,000 attendees went through security checks before entering the stadium.

Most were decked out in yellow, in line with the theme of "Unity and Hope".

Those waiting in line were also seen holding up umbrellas to shield themselves from the afternoon sun.

Inside the stadium, crowds seated in sections directly under the sun were also observed holding up umbrellas.

Attendees could also be seen holding up placards and banners created for the occasion.

Kallang Wave for Pope

The attendees also performed the iconic Singapore "Kallang Wave" to welcome Pope Francis.

The Mass was also marked by a procession of altar servers before it started.

Pope greets attendees on Popemobile

Pope Francis made a tour around the stadium pitch to greet attendees on his Popemobile.

He was driven around the stadium, riding along with the Archbishop of Singapore, Cardinal William Goh.

He waved at enthusiastic followers and also engaged with several children, blessing them and passing tokens to them.

A few children who had interacted with the Pope also took the opportunity to capture selfies with him before the Mass.

Pope Francis' Homily

The Pope led the Holy Mass from 5:15pm.

It will be followed by a post-Mass celebration in the stadium from 6:45pm.

Pope Francis’ homily touched on the last time Singapore was visited by the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, in November 1986 by John Paul II.

He thanked God for the Catholic Church in Singapore, praising it as a church “rich in gifts”, vibrant, “growing and engaged” in constructive dialogue with other religions in “this wonderful land”.

Complimenting the “impressive” National Stadium complex, he said that that the origins of the complex, and all undertakings that “leave a positive mark”, is a “love that builds up”, and not just money or technical ability.

He quoted Pope John Paul II’s homily in 1986, saying that “love is characterised by a deep respect for all people, regardless of race, belief, or whatever makes them different from ourselves”.

He also called on those present to share with others “the love that God shows us”, saying that love was “the very centre of the Gospel”, and encouraging listeners to respond to the needs of the poor and have compassion for those in sorrow.

For the final day of his visit to Singapore on Sep. 13, Pope Francis is set to visit the residents of Saint Theresa's Home and also lead an interreligious dialogue with youths at Catholic Junior College.

He is expected to depart from Singapore Changi Airport on the same day at 11:20am.

Top photos via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore/YouTube & Lee Wei Lin