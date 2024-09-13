Four Seasons Durian to refund affected customers after SFA recalls mini D24 mooncakes

Four Seasons Durian will refund affected customers following the Singapore Food Agency's (SFA) recall of its durian mooncakes on Sep. 12.

According to a media release by SFA, high levels of a bacteria causing food poisoning were detected in the Mini D24 Durian Mooncake.

Bacteria linked to food poisoning found, all batches recalled

SFA had earlier found high levels of Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) in the mooncake, exceeding the maximum limits by Singapore law.

A common cause of food poisoning, Bacillus cereus (or B. cereus) is a bacterium typically found in the environment and in the intestinal tracts of insects and mammals.

It causes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea among affected individuals.

A recall is ongoing for all batches of the product.

Four Seasons Durian apologises, to issue refunds

In an Instagram story on Sep. 12, Four Seasons Durian said that the safety and well-being of its customers remains the "highest priority".

It added that the product has been marked as sold out and listings have been removed to prevent further purchases.

"We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this may cause and are taking immediate action to resolve the issue," Four Seasons Durian wrote in their product recall notice.

The manufacturer has urged those who have purchased the mooncakes not to consume them.

Affected customers can initiate a refund process by bringing the product to its outlets at NEX and Century Square or its Mid-Autumn Festival kiosks at Takashimaya or Vivo City, along with the receipt by Sep. 14, 2024.

Four Seasons Durian thanked customers for their "continued trust", adding that its team is implementing additional safety measures and working with health authorities to prevent similar incidents.

