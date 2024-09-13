Back

Four Seasons Durians' mini D24 durian mooncake recalled due to bacteria linked to food poisoning

Do take note.

Daniel Seow | September 13, 2024, 09:56 AM

All batches of the Mini D24 Durian Mooncake product made by Four Seasons Durians are to be recalled after high levels of bacteria linked to food poisoning were found, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Sep. 12.

High levels of bacteria linked to food poisoning

During its regulatory sampling of mooncakes, SFA had detected Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) in the mooncake, at levels exceeding the maximum limits by Singapore law.

Bacillus cereus (or B. cereus), a bacterium normally found in the environment and in the intestinal tracts of insects and mammals, is a common cause of food poisoning.

Those affected may experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

All batches to be recalled

SFA has directed Four Seasons Durians to recall all batches of the Mini D24 Durian Mooncake, which were manufactured in Singapore.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA said that consumers who have purchased the mooncakes should not consume them.

Those who have consumed them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

