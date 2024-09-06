Dennis Chew, 51, gets Edusave certificate after 2 years in Ngee Ann Poly

Radio deejay Dennis Chew shared on Instagram that he has received an Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement.

The 51-year-old began his studies at Ngee Ann Polytechnic in 2022 while balancing his radio career.

Heartfelt thanksgiving

In his Instagram post, Chew thanked his followers for their encouragement throughout his polytechnic journey, expressing his gratitude in both English and Chinese.

He reflected on the hard work he put in over the past two years and shared his desire to give himself "a hug" for earning this recognition from the Ministry of Education.

Chew also shared that his primary and secondary school teachers would never have imagined that Chew, who was known for his passion for performing, would receive an academic award.

"Not just them— even I can’t believe it," Chew added.

According to the Ministry of Education's official website, this award recognises students in government and specialised schools who rank in the top 25 per cent of their course cohort.

Chew is currently a third-year student pursuing a full-time diploma in Chinese Media and Communication.

Encouragement to his followers

Chew encouraged his followers who are contemplating further education to not overthink and "just dive in".

He highlighted how quickly time passes and noted that he will finish his course in just six months.

As he approaches the final phase of his polytechnic studies, which includes an upcoming internship, Chew expressed his gratitude: "Thank you all for your love and support. I’ll keep pushing forward!"

Since 2022

Chew first announced his enrollment in a polytechnic while receiving the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the Star Awards on Apr. 24, 2022.

He shared that his motivation for pursuing the course is to better understand himself, his profession, and today’s youth.

Additionally, he noted that many of his industry peers had graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, which influenced his decision to attend the school.

