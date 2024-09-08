Chinese & Japanese gardens in Jurong reopen after 5 years, help S'poreans save on flight tickets

The phrase "west side best side" may be debatable, but a recent development has given it more weight.

On Sep. 8, 2024, the Chinese and Japanese gardens in Jurong Lake Gardens officially reopened after five years of construction.

The gardens were built in the 1970s.

In 2014, they joined Lakeside Garden to form Jurong Lake Gardens.

The Chinese and Japanese gardens closed for redevelopment in May 2019, after the National Parks Board (NParks) sought public feedback on how to rebuild them.

Spanning about 30 ha, the revamped gardens hold a host of new attractions waiting to be explored.

You can even bring your dog along, as long as it's leashed.

Chinese Garden

The Chinese Garden is a short walk from Chinese Garden MRT station.

As you near the entrance, you're greeted by a regal bridge and archway, inspired by Chinese imperial architecture of the Song Dynasty.

The archway opens up into the Edible Garden, which boasts edible flowers, fruits, herbs, and spices.

You'll find little nooks here and there to rest your feet.

You can then head over to the Stoneboat, which sits on the banks of a lotus pond.

Make your way to the Twin Pagodas, and you might just forget you're in Singapore.

These three-storey pagodas perched by the lake are modelled after those in Southern China.

They're not just for show, either.

You can actually go in, climb the winding stairs, and enjoy the view of Jurong Lake and the cityscape in the distance.

If you're liking all big trees you've seen so far, just wait till you see the small ones in the Bonsai Garden.

The Bonsai Garden is a serene hideaway that could serve as the backdrop of many a period drama.

You may also stumble across this clearing with a platform perfect for hosting a tea ceremony (or just a picnic).

Head down a winding path, and you'll end up in a bamboo grove overseen by statues of historical Chinese figures like Guan Yu and Confucius.

Follow the sound of running water and you'll find yourself standing in front of this waterfall.

Japanese Garden

Adjacent to the Chinese Garden is the Japanese Garden.

This is accessible via a 20-minutes walk from Jurong East MRT station.

Should you require a little shade, you can just duck into one of the sheltered spaces around the garden.

Like the Guesthouse, which can hold up to 1,000 people.

This hall is made with mass-engineered timber — a nod to the gardens' emphasis on using environmentally sensitive materials.

Other green design choices include using carbon dioxide mineralised concrete, using detention ponds for irrigation, and implementing a smart water management system that helps clean and restore water.

The garden is also home to Singapore's largest collection of water lilies, with over 150 day- and night-blooming varieties.

Hermits can seek refuge in the Sunken Garden, where 3.5m-tall walls shield you from the world outside and prompt introspection.

Let the walls guide you to a tranquil water feature.

This is the centrepiece of the garden, inspired by the natural geological formation of a collapsed limestone cave.

Actual maps

The gardens have all these and more to offer, but maybe don't trust us to navigate you through the 30 ha.

Here are actual maps for you to consult.

Top images by Julia Yee