Back

Abu Mubarak Mandi Rice in Tampines suspended 2 weeks due to infestation & for selling unclean food

It is closed from Sep. 3 to 16, 2024.

Belmont Lay | September 05, 2024, 01:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Abu Mubarak Mandi Rice at Income at Tampines Junction, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Sep. 3 to 16, 2024 the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Abu Mubarak was fined a total of S$3,300 for the two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The offences were for selling unclean food and the failure to keep the licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

The S$3,300 fine is part of a S$4,700 fine, which the court had issued in July 2024 for food safety lapses, where patrons fell sick after consuming food from the Tampines outlet.

The Ministry of Health and SFA received reports of 12 cases of gastroenteritis in April 2023, with two people being hospitalised.

The business has another outlet in North Bridge Road.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

Xie Shaoguang, 62, returns to showbiz 19 years after leaving industry

A win for local TV.

September 05, 2024, 12:12 PM

Ex-aide to New York state governors arrested for allegedly acting as China govt agent

Sun was fired from her position in March 2023 after evidence of her misconduct surfaced.

September 05, 2024, 12:03 PM

School shooting in Georgia, US: 4 dead, 9 injured, suspected male shooter, 14, a student

The suspected shooter, Colt Gray, 14, threatened to carry out a school shooting last year, making threats online with pictures of guns.

September 05, 2024, 12:01 PM

IRAS collected S$80.3 billion total tax revenue, 20.7% of it came from GST

Corporate income tax contributed the largest share, at 36.1 per cent.

September 05, 2024, 11:49 AM

S$32,000 'cryptocurrency deal': S'pore police arrest 3 men, aged 20-29, for attempted robbery with hurt in Hougang

Two of the men, aged 20 and 21, were previously arrested.

September 05, 2024, 11:26 AM

President Tharman launches refreshed President’s Challenge to nurture talents in arts & sports

Another key change included a shift from a model of one-off funding to longer-term funding of deserving initiatives.

September 05, 2024, 12:30 AM

Melbourne-S'pore Scoot flight diverted to Jakarta, 'low oil pressure' indication detected on right engine

It was 1.5 hours away from Singapore.

September 04, 2024, 10:48 PM

India PM Modi in S'pore for official visit till Sep. 5, thanks supporters for 'vibrant welcome'

This marks his fifth visit to Singapore since 2018.

September 04, 2024, 10:22 PM

1 dead, 1 missing after tugboat sinks in S'pore waters, search & rescue operation ongoing

There is no oil pollution reported, said MPA.

September 04, 2024, 08:49 PM

LTA rebuts Workers' Party's claim it brought up ERP S$10 admin fee waiver in 2017

LTA said that it is not the same as WP had suggested for taxpayers to bear these costs.

September 04, 2024, 08:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.