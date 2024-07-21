Back

Abu Mubarak hygiene grade downgraded from 'B' to 'C' after 12 people fell ill

The food hygiene grade downgrade will be reviewed in 12 months.

Belmont Lay | July 21, 2024, 10:47 AM

The food hygiene grade of Abu Mubarak located at 300 Tampines Avenue 5 has been downgraded from “B” to “C” with effect from Jul. 19, 2024 as a result of consumers getting food poisoning from eating food sold by the restaurant.

A total of 12 persons were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by Abu Mubarak on Apr. 2, 2023, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Ju1. 19.

Two were hospitalised and subsequently discharged.

The eatery was fined S$4,700 for food safety lapses on Jul. 10, following a joint investigation conducted by SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the restaurant, which revealed multiple food safety lapses.

A cockroach infestation in the food preparation area and the possession of unclean food for sale were uncovered.

Abu Mubarak also has an outlet at North Bridge Road.

SFA will review the food shop’s food hygiene grade in 12 months.

The premises will also be kept under surveillance, the statement said.

Food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes, SFA said.

"Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public," the statement added.

Those who fail to adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements and ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained could face a fine of up to S$2,000 on conviction under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

In the case of a continuing offence, an offender faces a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after their conviction.

Top photo via Google Maps

