11 Circle Line trains stalled due to traction power trip on Sep. 17: LTA

The cause of the Sep. 17 disruption that left passengers stuck in trains for 30 minutes on the Circle Line was a traction power trip, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

11 trains stalled

In a statement, the LTA said that a total of 11 trains stalled in the Circle Line tunnels during the traction power outage, which lasted for 15 minutes from 5:50pm to 6:05pm.

The trains' onboard batteries provided partial lighting and ventilation without air-conditioning.

After power was restored, SMRT staff had to manually recover these trains and all were driven to the next station by 6.30pm. Consequently, journeys were delayed by about 30 minutes.

Passengers who reached out to Mothership about the disruption shared that they were stuck on the trains for roughly 20 to 30 minutes, along with images of huge crowds at Circle Line Stations.

SMRT had to manage the inflow of crowds as train services were restored

LTA added that during the restoration of train services, SMRT had to manage the inflow of commuters into stations according to standard operating procedures to avoid overcrowding and ensure the safety of commuters.

SMRT also provided free boarding of regular bus service at designated bus stops along the Circle Line to give commuters additional options.

In addition, announcements were made at MRT stations to inform commuters to use other rail lines.

SMRT and SBST also deployed station staff to assist affected commuters, especially at interchange stations.

LTA added that it would investigate the cause of the traction power trip and assess the adequacy of SMRT’s service recovery measures.

https://mothership.sg/2024/09/circle-line-train-service-delay-power-fault/

Top photos courtesy of Mothership reader