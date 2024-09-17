Passengers stuck on MRT trains for 30 mins as Circle Line hit by power fault during evening rush hour

A power fault hit the Circle Line on Sep. 17, 2024 during the evening rush hour after 5pm.

[CCL]: Due to a power fault, please add 30 minutes additional travel time on the Circle Line. Free Regular Buses are available for all Circle Line stations. Please make use of alternative Lines for your commute. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 17, 2024

As a result, other than train delays, some passengers found themselves stuck on the train for up to 30 minutes.

Absent timings, huge crowds at Circle Line stations, passengers stuck on trains

Readers who reached out to Mothership shared that they were stuck on the trains for roughly 20 to 30 minutes.

One reader, Sanath Surawar, said his train came to a stop between the Caldecott and Botanic Gardens stations at 5:40pm for about 20 to 25 minutes.

When the train began moving again and reached Caldecott, the doors opened but did not close afterwards as usual, which resulted in most of the passengers disembarking, he said.

Another reader, Asser, said he boarded the train at one-north, in the direction of Harbourfront.

However, the train did not move from the station after the doors closed, for about 20 to 30 minutes.

The doors eventually opened again and Asser said he took a train in the opposite direction, towards Dhoby Ghaut without issue.

Another reader at Serangoon station shared photos of a large crowd on the platform and a half-lit train.

She added that passengers were being asked to disembark from the trains, with staff going through each of the cabins to inform them.

And a fourth reader at Bayfront station added that at one point, the timings for the Circle Line trains were absent from the displays.

Fault cleared at 7:30pm

At 7:30pm, SMRT issued an update saying that the fault had been cleared and that train services are progressively returning to normal.

The free bus services would still continue to run however, and SMRT also reiterated its call for commuters to take other lines and alternate modes of transport.

[CCL] UPDATE: Fault cleared, train services are progressively returning to normal. Free Regular Buses are still available for all Circle Line stations. Passengers are advised to take other lines and alternative means of transport to continue the journey. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 17, 2024

Left photo courtesy of Asser, right photo courtesy of Mothership reader