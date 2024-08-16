ByteDance food poisoning case: Yun Hai Yao eatery at Northpoint no longer suspended

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has lifted the suspension on Yun Hai Yao at 1 Northpoint Drive.

This was after the caterer linked to the mass food poisoning incident at the ByteDance office in One Raffles Quay on Jul. 30 has taken the necessary measures to resume operations, SFA said in a statement on Aug. 16.

Yun Hai Yao, which hails from China, operates a chain of eateries in Singapore known as Yun Nans.

During the suspension period, Yun Hai Yao disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, SFA said in its statement.

It cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

All its food handlers also re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, and food hygiene officers working at its restaurant re-attended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualification Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit Course, the statement added.

The outlet that was suspended is in Northpoint City.

SFA said it will still closely monitor Yun Hai Yao to ensure it follows food safety requirements.

“SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if food operators are found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations,” the SFA said.

Those who have violated food hygiene regulations can be fined up to S$2,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$100 every day, or part thereof, during which the offence continues after conviction.

2 caterers involved

SFA said earlier on Aug. 10 that it had given Pu Tien Services the green light to resume operations.

Both Yun Hai Yao and caterer Pu Tien Services, located at 2 Senoko South Road, had been suspended by the SFA since Jul. 31

Mass food poisoning incident

At least 169 people at ByteDance’s One Raffles Quay office reportedly suffered gastroenteritis after eating food supplied by the two caterers.

A total of 17 people were hospitalised due to food poisoning.

All have since been discharged, SFA said on Aug. 16.

