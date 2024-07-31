Back

ByteDance office food poisoning: Caterers Yun Hai Yao & Pu Tien Services suspended until further notice

17 people were hospitalised and are currently stable.

Belmont Lay | July 31, 2024, 11:56 PM

The food business operations of two caterers, Yun Hai Yao and Pu Tien Services, have been suspended following an incident of gastroenteritis affecting a total of 130 individuals.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement that those who fell ill had consumed food supplied to ByteDance’s office at One Raffles Quay.

The suspension takes effect from Jul. 31, on the day the statement was released, until further notice.

Yun Hai Yao's operations are at Northpoint City, while Pu Tien Services' operations are at 2 Senoko South Road.

Yun Hai Yao runs the Yun Nans chain of restaurants.

The licensees are required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, and dispose all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items, MOH and SFA said.

It was revealed that 17 people were hospitalised and are currently stable, while the rest have sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

A total of 47 individuals were conveyed to hospitals after a suspected mass food poisoning case, the Singapore Civil Defence Force previously said.

This was after they experienced symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting.

All food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming work.

SFA said in the statement that it would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The agency will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act, the statement added.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets but to report to SFA via the online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

