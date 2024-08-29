Telegram CEO Pavel Durov banned from leaving France, investigated for app's criminal activity due to lack of moderation

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, currently in France, has been handed charges in relation to a probe into organised crime on the messaging app.

He has also been banned from leaving French territory, and will need to report to the French police twice a week, Paris prosecutors said.

The BBC reported that Durov has been placed under judicial supervision, and was ordered to pay a 5 million euro (approximately S$7.2 million) bail.

Was arrested at a French airport

Durov was first arrested at Le Bourget French airport outside Paris on the evening of Aug. 24.

He had arrived from Azerbaijan and was released after four days of questioning.

He was placed under investigation which focused on Telegram's lack of moderators, which the police considered allowed criminal activity to go undeterred on the platform.

The criminal activities cited included drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse images, AP reported.

Allegations against Durov also said that Telegram refused to share information of documents with investigators when required by law.

Formal investigation

Russian-born Durov is a citizen of France, Russia, the Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the United Arab Emirates.

In France, being put under formal investigation does not imply guilt and might not end up in a trial, but instead indicates that judges consider there is enough of a case to proceed with an investigation.

Telegram has also posted a statement in it's "Telegram News" channel regarding Durov's case.

The statement reads:

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act – its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has noting to hide and travels frequently in Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We're awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all."

Durov himself has yet to issue a statement or comments regarding his arrest and investigations.

Top photo via Telegram