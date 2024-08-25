Back

Telegram CEO arrested at French Airport, investigations focused on its lack of moderators: news reports

Part of a preliminary police investigation.

Hannah Martens | August 25, 2024, 12:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The founder and CEO of messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested at a French airport outside Paris on Aug. 24 evening.

According to Reuters, French media outlet TF1 TV said on its website that an arrest warrant in France targeted the Russian-French billionaire as part of a preliminary police investigation.

French media outlets, BFM TV and TF1 TV, both said that the investigation was focused on Telegram's lack of moderators, which the police considered allows criminal activity to go undeterred on the platform, citing unnamed sources.

BBC reported that Russia's embassy in France is taking "immediate steps" to clarify the situation.

The Guardian, reporting off Reuters, understood that Durov was travelling from Azerbaijan.

Durov, 39, was expected to appear in court on Sunday.

With almost one billion users, Telegram is one of the major social media platforms after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat, said Reuters.

Top photos via Unsplash

Tipper truck above 4.5m in height knocks into CTE ceiling, 39-year-old driver arrested

Debris along the floor.

August 25, 2024, 11:39 AM

Korean man, 63, accused of buying almost 28,000 gold bars in S'pore with S$1.5 billion in criminal gains

He was handed 21 charges by a Singapore court on Aug. 23.

August 24, 2024, 09:00 PM

Man vapes openly in MRT train while leaning on doors, nearly falls when they open

He subsequently kept the device away.

August 24, 2024, 08:26 PM

POV: Waterbomb S'pore Day 1 with Kwon Eunbi, Jessi, Jay Park & more

The very first Waterbomb in Singapore.

August 24, 2024, 07:57 PM

Mercedes leaves quietly after hitting parked car in Upper Thomson, driver returns to remove notes about accident

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 24, 2024, 07:28 PM

S$1.30 to US$1: S'pore dollar hits 10-year high against US dollar after Federal Reserve says it will cut interest rates

Good time to get some greenbacks.

August 24, 2024, 07:26 PM

100 evacuated from Yishun HDB block after flat catches fire, PAB batteries the likely cause

An occupant from the burning unit evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

August 24, 2024, 04:56 PM

Deaths & injuries on S'pore roads on the rise in 1st half of 2024, many accidents involving elderly & motorcyclists

Stay safe.

August 24, 2024, 03:00 PM

Cat climbs into Toa Payoh laundromat dryer, gets trapped as user didn’t notice, rescued by SPCA

The customer using the dryer did not notice the cat while loading their laundry.

August 24, 2024, 02:09 PM

Loud boom heard & felt across Perth following S'pore fighter jet training, RSAF apologises for alarm

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Singapore said that the loud noise was "unexpected" as the F-15 was far out at sea.

August 24, 2024, 01:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.