2 decades after completion, Teck Lee LRT station in Punggol opening on Aug. 15, 2024

Finally.

Winnie Li | August 01, 2024, 12:00 AM

Teck Lee LRT station, the only station that has yet to be put into use since the opening of Punggol LRT in 2005, will open on Aug. 15, 2024.

The station will improve connectivity to the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)'s new campus in Punggol and the business park within Punggol Digital District, said Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat in a Jul. 31 Facebook post.

There will also be covered linkways between the LRT station, business park, and SIT to facilitate first- and last-mile journeys, added Chee.

The Punggol Digital District, dubbed Singapore's "first smart district", will reportedly open in stages this year.

The district will house SIT's Punggol campus, as well as a 223-room hotel facing Coney Island.

Other transport enhancements in Punggol

On Jul. 31, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also announced in a Facebook post that it will be adding 25 new two-car trains to the Sengkang-Punggol LRT, doubling the current number of trains in the fleet there.

The new trains, which will help increase passenger capacity and meet long-term public transport demand, will be delivered progressively from end-2024, added Chee.

Additionally, commuters can look forward to the new Punggol Coast MRT station along the North East Line, which is on track to open by the end of this year.

According to LTA, the station will reduce travel time from Punggol North to the city centre and other parts of Singapore by up to 15 minutes.

Background

Questions surrounding the opening of the Teck Lee LRT station were raised by a Reddit user in May 2024, who posted a screenshot of SIT's website stating the station "will be operational starting August 2024".

However, the information was later removed from SIT's website.

An SIT spokesperson said the sentence was removed because "details have not been finalised".

LTA did not share the exact opening date for the station at the time, stating that more details would be announced when they were finalised.

Here are the posts by LTA and Chee on Jul. 31:

