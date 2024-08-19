AHTC to monitor Tampines GreenGem rat issue, food waste & debris in common areas 'is much reduced'

A “multi-faceted approach” has been set in place to address the issue of a rat infestation plaguing the newly built Tampines GreenGem Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, shared Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Gerald Giam in a Facebook post on Aug. 18.

Intensified pest control measures

Among the steps taken are an increase in the frequency of pest control treatments from once a month to a weekly basis, as well as a boost in the number of conservancy workers on the ground to manage waste disposal in common areas.

According to Giam’s post, rodenticide treatments have been “carefully phased to maximise effectiveness” and rodent traps have also been “strategically placed” to capture rats.

These traps are placed around the estate every night as this is when most rodent activity takes place.

Giam also highlighted that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) is working with nearby construction sites to tackle rodent burrows within hoarded areas.

Giam shared that he visited the estate on Aug. 9 and Aug. 17 to assess the effectiveness of these measures.

He noted that the volume of discarded cardboard boxes, food waste and construction debris in common areas "is much reduced".

Most cardboard boxes were also neatly flattened and stacked in the designated areas.

For this, he thanked the residents, contractors, the Town Council estate team and the conservancy workers for their hard work and cooperation.

A cause for concern

Tampines GreenGem residents have previously expressed concerns over the growing rat population, with one Mothership reader spotting dozens of rats at a rubbish collection point at the void deck of Block 953C Tampines Street 96.

Rats are primarily drawn to two things: food and shelter.

As new residents move in, the volume of both organic and packaging waste has increased. This is due to the high volume of home deliveries and renovations.

Much of this waste has overwhelmed bins, leading to an accumulation of waste at the void deck instead.

To combat the problem, residents are urged to cooperate by disposing of waste at designated areas at each block properly to reduce areas for rat populations to fester.

For example, residents disposing of cardboard boxes are encouraged to flatten them completely to prevent nooks and crannies for the rats to inhabit.

Food waste should be disposed of via the rubbish chute, and not placed at the void deck.

Effectiveness of measures will "take some time"

Although these mitigation measures are currently in place, it will nonetheless require time to take effect.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to take further action if necessary", assured Giam.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has also released a set of guidelines pertaining to rat control, for members of the public to understand more about the type of measures that can be undertaken to control rat populations.

To tackle Singapore's rat issue, NEA will also be conducting a four-month trial for the deployment of surveillance cameras with thermal detection capabilities.

Top photo by Mothership reader & Gerald Giam/Facebook