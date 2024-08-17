Back

Tampines GreenGem new estate plagued by rats, town council to step up rodent inspections

A resident said some rats can be as big as a cat.

Tharun Suresh | August 17, 2024, 03:47 PM

Residents of the newly built Tampines GreenGem Build-to-Order (BTO) estate are complaining of a rat infestation.

The Tampines GreenGem project was launched in 2018 and falls under the care of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

Videos sent by a Mothership reader showed a pack of rats at the rubbish collection area at the void deck of Block 953C Tampines Street 96.

About a dozen rats were seen at one time:

rats GIF from Mothership reader.

The reader said that feedback has been provided to AHTC.

One resident even told Shin Min Daily News that some rats can be as big as a cat.

More measures to be taken

Worker's Party Member of Parliament (MP) Gerald Giam acknowledged the issue in a Facebook post back in Jun. 30, 2024:

He said: "As with many new housing developments, we’re facing the challenge of illegal dumping of construction debris, packaging materials and even organic waste in our common areas. Unfortunately, this has led to sightings of rats, which are attracted to the waste."

Giam said in the post that he had walked through the estate on Jun. 29, inspected the situation firsthand and shared his observations with AHTC.

He also shared the steps that had been taken by AHTC to ensure proper waste management and deter illegal dumping.

AHTC to step up rodent inspection

AHTC told Mothership that it noted the increase in rodent activity at the new estate back in May 2024 and have stepped up their routine rodent inspections and treatment regimen.

The town council has also been working with contractors at nearby construction sites to tackle the rodent burrows located within hoarded areas.

The cardboard boxes disposed of in the common areas have provided rats with new harbouring areas, AHTC also said.

The frequency of rodent treatments will be increased to a weekly basis, up from the routine monthly treatments.

AHTC said: "Rodenticide has to be administered in phases to maximise their effectiveness. We thus seek residents’ patience and understanding that it may take some time for the rodent control operations to yield visible results. Rodent traps have also been set up in strategic locations."

The town council said it "is prepared to undertake new action plans" if the current measures cannot solve the issue.

Residents have been advised to bag and bin food waste properly and to flatten and put cardboard boxes at designated corners at each block.

Top photo from Mothership reader & Shin Min Daily News

