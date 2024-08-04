Back

S'porean sprinter Shanti Pereira, 27, finishes in 8th place in Olympics women's 200m heats

She came in eighth in her heats with a timing of 23.21 seconds.

Amber Tay | August 04, 2024, 05:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Shanti Pereira, 27, came in eighth place in her heats with a timing of 23.21 seconds.

The first three in each heat will advance to the semi-finals, while all others will advance to the repechage round.

As such, she has yet to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

However, Pereira will have a second chance at the repechage round, where athletes who failed to qualify in the first round will have another opportunity to race and advance to the semi-finals.

Last chance saloon

The round is a new qualification system introduced at the 2024 Paris Olympics for all individual track events from 200m to 1500m, including hurdles.

The repechage round for the women's 200m event is scheduled at 12:50pm (6:50pm SGT) on Aug. 5.

Pereira is the first Singaporean to qualify for the 200m event after she matched the entry mark of 22.57 seconds on Aug. 23, 2023, at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

As for national records, Pereira holds the fastest time in Singapore at 11.20s for the 100m sprint and 22.57s for the 200m sprint.

Seventh in the women's 100m heats

Just two days ago, Pereira came in seventh in her heats for the women's 100m with a timing of 11.63 seconds, but did not make the cut for the semi-finals.

Top image via Team Singapore website.

North Korea hit by floods, Kim Jong Un rejects South Korea aid but welcomes Russia's help

North Korea's President Kim Jong Un expressed "sincere thanks" for Russia's concern.

August 04, 2024, 04:43 PM

Ong Ye Kung to attend 16th Asean Health Ministers' Meeting in Laos from Aug. 5-9

The theme for this year’s meeting is "Transforming ASEAN Health Development in a New Context".

August 04, 2024, 04:05 PM

Cat stuck in Yishun Northpoint City mall rescued after 3 days

Still got 9 lives.

August 04, 2024, 03:42 PM

Man points out thrown-away NDP goodie bags in rubbish bins near Padang, committee says they likely have defects

Around four to five trash bins worth of NDP goodie bags were thrown away, the reader estimated.

August 04, 2024, 03:15 PM

St Lucia sprinter Julien Alfred, 23, clinches 1st ever Olympic medal & 1st gold for country of under 200,000

The results shocked fans and spectators alike who expected U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, 24, to be first.

August 04, 2024, 02:02 PM

Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris unless Fox News hosts

Trump has previously agreed to a presidential debate on Sep. 10, hosted by ABC News, before U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

August 04, 2024, 12:37 PM

French pole vaulter misses out on Olympic medal as his manhood knocks down crossbar mid-jump

It was his only event.

August 04, 2024, 11:27 AM

Man, 56, found dead at Blk 297 Compassvale Street

The police do not suspect foul play.

August 04, 2024, 10:49 AM

Comment: Housework, often taken for granted in S'pore, should be valued in dollars. Here's how it'd help us.

Housework is work.

August 04, 2024, 09:35 AM

Long queue for CHAGEE after 1st S'pore outlet opens at Orchard Gateway

In this weather?!

August 03, 2024, 10:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.