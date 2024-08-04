S'porean sprinter Shanti Pereira, 27, finishes in 8th place in Olympics women's 200m heats

Shanti Pereira, 27, came in eighth place in her heats with a timing of 23.21 seconds.

The first three in each heat will advance to the semi-finals, while all others will advance to the repechage round.

As such, she has yet to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

However, Pereira will have a second chance at the repechage round, where athletes who failed to qualify in the first round will have another opportunity to race and advance to the semi-finals.

Last chance saloon

The round is a new qualification system introduced at the 2024 Paris Olympics for all individual track events from 200m to 1500m, including hurdles.

The repechage round for the women's 200m event is scheduled at 12:50pm (6:50pm SGT) on Aug. 5.

Pereira is the first Singaporean to qualify for the 200m event after she matched the entry mark of 22.57 seconds on Aug. 23, 2023, at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

As for national records, Pereira holds the fastest time in Singapore at 11.20s for the 100m sprint and 22.57s for the 200m sprint.

Seventh in the women's 100m heats

Just two days ago, Pereira came in seventh in her heats for the women's 100m with a timing of 11.63 seconds, but did not make the cut for the semi-finals.

Top image via Team Singapore website.