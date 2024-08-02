Back

S'porean sprinter Shanti Pereira, 27, misses Olympics women's 100m semi-finals

She still has another shot at the 200m race on Aug. 4.

Hannah Martens | August 02, 2024, 06:47 PM

Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira missed the semi-finals in the women's 100m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Coming in seventh in her heats with a timing of 11.63, Pereira did not secure her spot in the semi-finals.

The first three in each heat and the next three fastest will advance to the semi-finals.

It is not over for Pereira. She is also competing in the women's 200m race on Aug. 4.

She is the first Singaporean to qualify for that event after she matched the entry mark of 22.57 seconds on Aug. 23, 2023, at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

She qualified for the women's 100m after ranking 42 in the world ranking for athletics with her national record of 11.20 seconds.

Top photo via Team Singapore/Facebook

