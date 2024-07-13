S'porean sprint queen Shanti Pereira to compete in 2nd event, women's 100m, at Paris Olympics 2024

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira, 27, will compete in the women's 100m at the Paris Olympics – her second event on top of the women's 200m.

She qualified for the 100m through her world ranking.

Previously, she qualified for the 200m by meeting the World Athletics (WA) qualifying mark of 22.57 seconds.

According to a Straits Times report, are three ways to participate in the Olympics athletics competition — by meeting the entry standard, through world rankings, or by universality spots awarded in the 100m, 800m and marathon.

Olympic qualification for athletics through world rankings was introduced at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pereira is the first Singaporean to qualify through world ranking for athletics, after WA finalised its rankings on Jul. 7.

The top 56 for the women's 100m will secure a spot at the Olympics, and comprises of those who met the entry standard of 11.07 seconds and the highest rank who didn't.

Pereira was ranked 42nd with her national record of 11.20 seconds.

Top photo via Team Singapore