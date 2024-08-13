Back

Scoot flight TR813, diverted to Taipei for over 4 hours, arrives in S'pore

Passengers appear not to have been given a reason for the diversion.

Tan Min-Wei | August 13, 2024, 09:29 PM

Scoot flight TR813 has landed safely in Singapore after the plane was diverted to Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Aug. 13, which resulted in a delay of more than four hours.

The flight, which took off from Jeju, South Korea at 9:59am local time (8:59am Singapore time) on Aug. 13, was due to land later that day at Singapore's Changi Airport at 1:55pm.

The flight was diverted to Taipei about an hour and a half after take-off, landing at 10:27am.

The plane was met on the tarmac by firefighters and other emergency personnel, who had a fire hose prepared and with at least one fire engine on standby.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader

According to a video viewed by Mothership provided by a reader, the passengers appeared calm, and no one appeared injured.

Passengers disembarked and were provided with a meal voucher of NT$250 (S$10.20).

According to flightaware.com, the Airbus A321neo resumed its journey later the same day, leaving Taipei's airport at 3:40pm, and landed in Singapore's Changi Airport at 7:50pm.

NT$250 voucher

The Mothership reader, whose relatives were on the flight, shared that it appeared to be the same plane from earlier in the day, and said that no explanation has been provided so far for the diversion.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader

The reader also shared that their relatives were disappointed as they claimed that no explanation was provided and that they also felt that the meal voucher was insufficient.

A cursory search of pricing in the airport indicated that meals were generally NT$260 to NT$330 (S$10.60 to S$13.45).

Mothership has reached out to Scoot for comments.

Top image via Mothership reader

