Scoot flight TR813 from Jeju to S'pore diverted to Taipei airport on Aug. 13

Scoot flight TR813 from Jeju, South Korea, bound for Singapore, landed at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport instead.

Diversion

The flight, which took off at 9:59am local time (8:59am Singapore time) on Aug. 13, was due to land at Changi Airport at 1:55pm the same day.

However, the plane was diverted to Taipei's airport, landing about an hour and a half after takeoff.

Firefighters present

A Mothership reader, whose relatives were on the flight, shared pictures and a video from the plane.

The reader described the diversion as an "emergency landing".

The video showed relatively calm passengers, with no obvious signs of distress or damage to the interior of the plane.

Pictures showed the aircraft on the tarmac, with emergency personnel, and a red vehicle nearby.

Ground staff seemed to have deployed a firehose with water on the ground, although it is not clear whether this was precautionary.

Mothership has reached out to Scoot for more details, and will update this story when more details emerge.

Top image via Mothership reader & flightaware.com