Rainie Yang's Aug. 24 S'pore concert cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances', new date & venue to be provided

Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang's upcoming Singapore concert, initially scheduled for Aug. 24, has been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances", announced concert promoter BT Mediaspace in an Aug. 7 Facebook post.

Yang was scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium later this month as part of her "Like A Star" world tour.

She last performed in Singapore five years ago in 2019 for her "Youth Lies Between" world tour.

Ticket holders to be fully refunded

In the post, BT Mediaspace apologised to ticket holders for the inconvenience that the cancellation may cause and expressed its gratitude for their understanding and support.

The company added that all tickets will be fully refunded through Sistic, and the refund will be reflected in ticket holders' accounts within one to two billing cycles.

However, fans may still be able to catch Yang perform in Singapore, as BT Mediaspace said it will be providing "information regarding new date and venue" shortly.

Why cancelled?

BT Mediaspace did not disclose further details about why Yang's concert on Aug. 24 was cancelled in its announcement.

However, a source familiar with the matter told 8world Entertainment & Lifestyle that Yang's team decided to postpone the concert because they were unable to ship a revolving stage, which the team built especially for the world tour, to Singapore on time.

Here is what the stage at Yang's concert held in Kuala Lumpur on Jul. 27 looked like: