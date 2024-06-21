Mandopop singer Rainie Yang to perform at the S'pore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 24, 2024

Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 24, 2024.

The singer announced in an Instagram post that she will be making a stop in Singapore as part of her "Like A Star" tour.

Tickets to her concert are priced from S$88 to S$338, excluding booking fees.

Fans can purchase tickets from Jun. 27, 2024, at 12pm via:

Yang's "Like A Star" tour started back in 2020 in Taiwan, with special guests like her husband, Chinese singer Li Rong Hao.

She last performed in Singapore in 2019 for her "Youth Lies Between" world tour.

Top images via Rainie Yang's Instagram.