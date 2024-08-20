Back

Putien to absorb 9% GST & waive 10% service charge from Aug. 20, 2024 at all outlets

Cheaper by a lot.

Belmont Lay | August 20, 2024, 11:29 AM

The Putien restaurant chain in Singapore has announced that it will absorb the 9 per cent goods and services tax (GST) and waive the 10 per cent service charge from Aug. 20, 2024.

This will apply at all 19 Putien outlets, both Uncle Fong Hot Pot Restaurant outlets at Suntec City and Great World, and casual eatery Sam Leong St Chicken Rice at 12 Verdun Road.

Putien Group’s founder and chairman Fong Chi Chung, 56, said he has been planning this since January 2024 and it is not a temporary promotion, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The announcement was delayed due to the ByteDance food poisoning case on Jul. 30.

The group’s catering arm, Pu Tien Services, had its suspension lifted on Aug. 10.

Fellow Chinese chain Yun Hai Yao, known as Yun Nans in Singapore, had their catering services suspension lifted on Aug. 16.

Portions to remain the same

Fong assured diners that the menu prices at Putien, known for home-style Fujian cuisine, will not go up or will the portions get smaller.

He said in Mandarin that the business has achieved scalability with 19 outlets and better purchasing power, and has learned to manage costs.

"Now, we are in a position to return the support that Singaporeans have given to us," he said.

“And if people pay less, they are happier and likely to visit more frequently. This will help our business to improve.”

Fong added that business is back to normal following the food poisoning news, which saw sales fall 10 to 20 per cent.

The flagship restaurant in Kitchener Road started in 2000 and was the only one to hold one Michelin star for seven consecutive years since 2016.

It lost its star in 2024.

Fong said staff morale took a hit, but they are working to improve as nothing is guaranteed.

Top photos via Google Maps

