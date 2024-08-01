Results for Pope Francis' S'pore mass ticket ballot out on Aug. 5

Those who have balloted for a ticket to Pope Francis' mass at the National Stadium on Sep. 12, 2024, will find out if they were successful on Aug. 5.

The results of the ballot can be checked via the myCatholicSG site.

Those who were successful will receive their tickets via myCatholicSG only from Sep. 1, 2024.

For those unsuccessful in snagging a ticket, there will be a second balloting exercise for which they are automatically qualified.

Tickets that are declined will then be distributed to those on the waiting list.

The balloting exercise, for more than 40,000 tickets, began on Jun. 24 and ended on Jul. 31.

Pope Francis visit

Pope Francis will visit Singapore from Sep. 11 to 13.

His visit here is the last leg of an Asia-Pacific tour, which includes countries such as Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

The Papal Mass, to be celebrated on Sep. 12, will be held at the National Stadium.

Details of the mass programme are available online at the official Pope Francis Singapore 2024 website.

Security and bag checks commence at 12:30pm, while the stadium gates will open at 1pm.

The website states that all must be seated by 3:30pm.

The Pope's arrival at the National Stadium is scheduled at 4:30pm.

The Holy Mass will begin at 5:15pm, and the event will end at 7:30pm.

Top photo from Ashwin Vaswani/Unsplash & Singapore Sports Hub.