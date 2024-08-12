Man walking to use PMA as food delivery device in Rivervale Mall sparks debate

A man was seen in a video walking around in a mall to collect food delivery items and getting on his personal mobility aid (PMA) before riding out of the premises.

His actions were recorded in Rivervale Mall in Sengkang and posted online on Aug. 10.

The man, who was likely filmed without his knowledge, could be seen walking to an eatery to collect packets of food and placing them in the insulated bag attached to the PMA.

He then got on the device and rode out of the mall.

Reactions

The video sparked debate about the use of PMA by seemingly able-bodied users, with many pointing out that the person on the device did not appear to need it to get around.

One comment highlighted that since only vehicles with the requisite car park labels are allowed to use parking lots designated for users with disabilities, the same logic should apply to PMAs.

However, others who were more sympathetic pointed out that some disabilities are invisible.

Moreover, being able to walk short distances did not mean the man was capable of doing so for longer distances.

Previously, a seemingly able-bodied PMA user provided documentary proof of his mobility issues after he was accused of using a device when he appeared not to have required it.

The man showed that he possessed a service injury card issued by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

The card is to provide the injured person with fully subsidised medical benefits at government or restructured hospitals and polyclinics.

They are for those who sustained injury due to service.

Changes ahead of PMA usage

In March 2024, the government accepted recommendations from the Active Mobility Advisory Panel on regulations for PMAs, following public feedback that the devices, especially oversized ones, posed a public danger to pedestrians, especially the young and elderly.

The recommendations will be implemented around 2025, after the necessary legislative amendments are made, it was announced.

This includes reducing the speed limit of PMAs, such as mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs, from 10kmh to 6kmh to align to the typical brisk walking speed.

Another recommendation accepted and will be implemented is to allow only users certified with relevant medical needs or walking difficulties to use mobility scooters.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante