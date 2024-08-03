S'pore caterer fined S$2,100 after 37 got food poisoning at St Luke's Eldercare Centres

A local caterer has been fined following a spate of food poisoning cases in 2023 that affected 37 people at four nursing homes in Singapore.

Robert Catering Services Pte Ltd was fined S$2,100 for the food safety lapses on Jul. 31, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a release.

37 food poisoning cases

On May. 18, 2023, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis incidents affecting 37 individuals across four St Luke’s ElderCare Centres.

All of them had consumed catered lunch meals supplied by Robert Catering Services Pte. Ltd.

One had to be hospitalised and was later discharged.

Following the incident, MOH and SFA conducted a joint investigation at the caterer's premises at 5 Kaki Bukit Rd, on May 19, 2023.

High levels of bacteria found in caterer's food samples

The authorities collected 12 food samples and found that three of them had levels of Bacillus cereus that exceeded the limit stipulated.

Bacillus cereus is a food-borne bacteria that can cause diarrhoea and vomiting.

The three ready-to-eat food items were:

Stir-Fry Cabbage with Mushroom, Carrot & Baby Corn

Stir-Fry Cabbage

Braised Tau Pok

Enforcement will be taken against errant food operators: SFA

In the release, SFA reminded food establishments to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to food safety regulations.

Those found guilty can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," the agency said.

It advised members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments not to patronise them, but instead provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) with details for their follow-up investigations.

Other recent food poisoning incidents

This announcement follows two recent high-profile food poisoning incidents in Singapore.

On Jul. 26, SFA and MOH said they were investigating a mass food poisoning incident at the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) academy which affected 165 people.

The cases were believed to be linked to food served by the cookhouse.

And just three days later, the ByteDance office at Raffles Place saw 47 conveyed to hospital with symptoms like vomiting and abdominal pain, reportedly after eating a Chinese buffet at the office canteen.

Authorities have since suspended the caterers, Yun Hai Yao and Pu Tien Services, until further notice.

Top image from Google Street View