Mustafa Centre to resume 24-hour operations from Sep. 6, 2024

Mustafa Centre appears to be gearing up to resume its 24-hour operations starting Sep. 6 2024.

24 hours once again

The information was made public based on a photo of a printed notice dated Aug. 8, which was shared to the VisitSingapore Facebook group.

The notice read: "The management is pleased to inform that we will be resuming our 24 hours operations from 6th September 2024 (Friday night) onwards"

"The Supervisors/Managers/Department heads are required to make the necessary arrangements accordingly."

Mothership reached out to Mustafa Centre and confirmed the change to its opening hours.

Commerce has healed

This marks the full return of the legendary shopping centre's 24/7 operating hours, which had been curtailed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opening hours were restricted to 9.30am to 11.30pm, which was still later than many shopping centres.

In 2022, its opening hours were further extended until 2am, but it would take over two years for it to fully return to its traditional opening hours.

Top image via Fiona Tan & @serflygiri/Facebook