Thai opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat banned from politics for 10 years, Move Forward Party dissolved

Thailand's constitutional court has ordered the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) to be dissolved on Aug. 7.

The court also barred 11 of the party's past and present leaders from politics for 10 years.

Forward momentum

Reuters, as well as a post on MFP's social media outlets, confirmed that the party had been ordered by Thailand's constitutional court to dissolve.

The party had been accused of undermining Thailand's system of governance through its plan to reform Thailand's law on royal insults, also known as its Lese Majesty law, with the court calling it unconstitutional.

The MFP won the most seats in Thailand's 2023 parliamentary elections, and while it was able to assemble an eight-party coalition which had a majority in the lower house, it could not gain the support of enough Senators to form a government.

Eventually, the Pheu Thai party, closely linked to the former exiled Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, broke with the MFP, and formed the government with conservative parties, making Srettha Thavisin Thailand's PM.

The leader of the MFP at the time, Pita Limjaroenrat, resigned as party leader after he was suspended from parliament.

Reforming party

The MFP has maintained its overwhelming support amongst Thailand's youth, with Reuters speculating that the dissolution and leadership ban will likely anger "millions of young and urban voters".

Reuters further speculates that the remaining 143 MFP MPs, who will keep their seats in parliament, will likely reform as a new party, as previously occurred.

The MFP was formed after its predecessor, the Future Forward party, was dissolved in 2020.

MFP's social media has hinted at this outcome, saying that it intends to release further information later in the day.

Pita wrote in the Economist magazine earlier in the month, calling the court's rulings "overreach", adding that "eventually the people will triumph".

Pita noted that between 2024 and the next national elections in 2027, there were numerous occasions for the public to show its desire for reform, such as provincial and municipal elections, due this and next year respectively.

Such elections would offer "opportunities for peaceful yet potent expression of the popular will".

