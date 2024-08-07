Back

Thai opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat banned from politics for 10 years, Move Forward Party dissolved

Pita was one of 11 MFP's past and present leaders to be banned for 10 years.

Tan Min-Wei | August 07, 2024, 06:21 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Thailand's constitutional court has ordered the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) to be dissolved on Aug. 7.

The court also barred 11 of the party's past and present leaders from politics for 10 years.

Forward momentum

Reuters, as well as a post on MFP's social media outlets, confirmed that the party had been ordered by Thailand's constitutional court to dissolve.

The party had been accused of undermining Thailand's system of governance through its plan to reform Thailand's law on royal insults, also known as its Lese Majesty law, with the court calling it unconstitutional.

The MFP won the most seats in Thailand's 2023 parliamentary elections, and while it was able to assemble an eight-party coalition which had a majority in the lower house, it could not gain the support of enough Senators to form a government.

Eventually, the Pheu Thai party, closely linked to the former exiled Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, broke with the MFP, and formed the government with conservative parties, making Srettha Thavisin Thailand's PM.

The leader of the MFP at the time, Pita Limjaroenrat, resigned as party leader after he was suspended from parliament.

Reforming party

The MFP has maintained its overwhelming support amongst Thailand's youth, with Reuters speculating that the dissolution and leadership ban will likely anger "millions of young and urban voters".

Reuters further speculates that the remaining 143 MFP MPs, who will keep their seats in parliament, will likely reform as a new party, as previously occurred.

The MFP was formed after its predecessor, the Future Forward party, was dissolved in 2020.

MFP's social media has hinted at this outcome, saying that it intends to release further information later in the day.

Pita wrote in the Economist magazine earlier in the month, calling the court's rulings "overreach", adding that "eventually the people will triumph".

Pita noted that between 2024 and the next national elections in 2027, there were numerous occasions for the public to show its desire for reform, such as provincial and municipal elections, due this and next year respectively.

Such elections would offer "opportunities for peaceful yet potent expression of the popular will".

Related stories

Top image via Pita Limjaroenrat/Facebook & Move Forward Party/Facebook

Olympics: Is Max Maeder a shoo-in for gold? Will S'pore be getting a medal this Olympics?

Dun dun dun dun.

August 08, 2024, 11:02 AM

Old Chang Kee & SGX named in Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion list for 2024

Kinda hungry now.

August 08, 2024, 11:00 AM

S'pore woman, 35, hits girl, policewoman & 2 men in 4 separate incidents, gets 8 months & 15 weeks jail term

The accused was also previously jailed for causing permanent injury to another woman in 2017.

August 08, 2024, 10:28 AM

S'pore kayaker Stephenie Chen advances to Olympic semi-finals, will compete on Aug. 10

Congrats!!

August 08, 2024, 09:52 AM

'Electoral boundaries meant to serve interests of S'poreans, not political parties': Parliament debates issue ahead of next GE

“I trust all my public service officers have, whether they are in the EBRC or not, for them to discharge their duties without fear and favour,” Chan Chun Sing said.

August 08, 2024, 08:21 AM

S'pore kitefoiler Max Maeder ranks 2nd after 7 races, moves on to Grand Finals for medal fight

Proud.

August 07, 2024, 11:22 PM

27 individuals, including 13 migrant domestic workers, arrested by MOM for employment-related offences

Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.

August 07, 2024, 10:16 PM

Rainie Yang's Aug. 24 S'pore concert cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances', new date & venue to be provided

All tickets will be fully refunded.

August 07, 2024, 08:40 PM

Loh Kean Yew announces he's a father to baby boy after return from Paris Olympics

Congrats!!

August 07, 2024, 07:35 PM

Johor girl, 6, undergoing therapy after alleged abduction

The girl is "experiencing emotional stress", her mother said.

August 07, 2024, 07:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.