Man vapes openly in MRT train while leaning on doors, nearly falls when they open

He subsequently kept the device away.

Seri Mazliana | August 24, 2024, 08:26 PM

A man in Singapore was recently caught openly vaping on the MRT along the North-South line.

In a TikTok video shared on Aug. 9, the man held a e-vaporiser, or vape, and was vaping in a train cabin surrounded by other commuters.

He also appeared intoxicated throughout the clip.

Man appeared dazed, nearly fell

At the start of the video, the tattooed man could be seen blowing smoke out of his mouth while holding a neon green device in his right hand.

He also appeared dazed while leaning against the train doors.

He subsequently put the device away.

At the end of the video, he stumbled backwards slightly when the doors opened, but managed to reach out for the handrail for support.

Users on TikTok noted that he appeared "high" and "stoned", implying that he had potentially taken drugs prior to the incident.

A caption in the video said the man had "pop[ped] some pills".

Other users said they hoped enforcement action would be taken against him.

Past cases of vaping on MRT

In February 2023, authorities managed to locate and fine a 45-year-old Chinese man who had vaped openly while sitting down on the floor of a train cabin.

Similarly, a police was made in April 2022 after a man was filmed vaping on the MRT along the East-West line on Apr. 7, 2022.

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), it is illegal to possess, use, or purchase vapes.

Those found guilty of possessing, using and purchasing e-vaporiser may face a fine of up to S$2,000.

Those found guilty of importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale e-vaporisers may face up to six months’ jail or a fine of up to S$10,000, or both, for the first offence.

Mothership has reached out to SMRT and HSA for comment.

Top photos via user93602568470756/TikTok

