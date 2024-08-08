4 M'sia cars impounded in S'pore for providing illegal cross-border chauffeured services

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) caught four drivers providing illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 8, the four drivers' vehicles, which were Malaysia-registered, were seen being impounded.

The vehicles appeared to be boxy multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) that can seat up to seven passengers each.

LTA advised the public to avoid using such services as they are illegal and may also lack adequate insurance coverage, which poses a serious risk for passengers if an accident occurs.

Drivers caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border trips, without a valid Public Service Licence could be fined up to S$3,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Vehicles seized may also be forfeited.

In February 2024, LTA caught four drivers providing illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia.

From 2018 to the end of 2023, 44 drivers were caught using foreign-registered vehicles to provide cross-border passenger services.

A total of 13 were charged in court, while another 27 were given stern warnings.

The remaining four cases were being investigated.

Of those charged, 11 were fined S$1,400 to S$2,000.

Eight others had their vehicles confiscated.

